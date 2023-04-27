The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Leeton Greens ready to get premiership defence under way against West Wyalong in round one

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated April 27 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Will Barnes will be a key component of the first grade side again in 2023. Picture by Liam Warren
Leeton's Will Barnes will be a key component of the first grade side again in 2023. Picture by Liam Warren

LEETON Greens coach Hayden Philp is aware his side will be the hunted in season 2023, but said it's not something he is giving much thought to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.