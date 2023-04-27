LEETON Greens coach Hayden Philp is aware his side will be the hunted in season 2023, but said it's not something he is giving much thought to.
The Group 20 season finally gets started this weekend after round one was pushed back following the exit of the Waratah Tigers from the competition.
It added another two weeks of preparation and training for clubs, but now it is finally go-time.
"Everyone has itchy feet to get into now," Philp said.
When asked whether or not Philp thought the team might be under more pressure this season as reigning premiers, he said it wasn't something he was feeling.
"I know personally it's not something I'm feeling," he said.
"Perhaps some of our younger ones might be thinking that way, but I think it will be all about our mindset and not putting that pressure on ourselves."
The Greens are on the road for their first official match of the season, taking on West Wyalong earlier in the afternoon than usual.
The team will be without Cam Breust and Corey Graham in the halves with both nursing injuries.
Philp expects Breust (ankle) to return by round five at the earliest, while Graham is working to get his hamstring right.
"Kirtis (Fisher) and Billy Dickinson will slot in the halves this weekend, they are versatile those two, so we're working on those two in the halves and the structure that builds around that," Philp said.
"West Wyalong are always a quick side, they play pretty similar to us.
"They will definitely be in it for an 80-minute contest, so we'll need to do the same thing."
The Greens are expected to debut several of their under 18s players in first grade this weekend, which Philp said would not only provide a boost for the senior side, but give those players experience at the top level.
"It's really good to have that depth there and to have these younger players coming through ... it's great for the club," he said.
With the Greens aiming to go back-to-back as premiers in 2023, a win on the road in round one will go a long way to getting their season off on the right foot before the grand final rematch in round two against Darlington Point-Coleambally.
