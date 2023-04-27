With four new elite athletes to be ensconced in the Leeton Shire Sporting Walk of Fame this weekend, thoughts often turn to those sportspersons, who with a little bit of luck, may well have found themselves also being acknowledged for their athletic abilities.
One of these people is Bill Butler who, in June 1922, found himself boxing for an Australian title in the School of Arts building right here in Leeton.
William 'Bill' Butler was born in West Wyalong in 1901 where his father was a successful bootmaker.
In his teenage years he moved to Leeton where he immediately took up playing sports, including rugby league for the Leeton Greens.
But it was boxing that he really excelled.
A strong and well-built individual with a devastating right hook, Bill was undefeated in the local area and was crowned middleweight champion of the Riverina.
His ability took him to Sydney where he had several fights and he attracted the attention of promoters and the then current Australian middle weight champion in Tommy Uren.
In March 1922, Mr WC Barker, president of the Leeton Sports Club arranged a fight between Bill and Tommy, which attracted huge local attention.
The 20-round fight ended in a narrow points victory to Tommy, but it was obvious Bill had become the local's champion.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Tommy himself stated after the fight that if Bill undertook serious training and coaching then "... there was not a man ... in Australia who could stop him".
Then, in April 1922, it was announced that Tommy and Bill would fight for the Australian Middleweight Championship for a purse of 250 pounds, which at the time, was the highest purse ever offered outside of Sydney.
The fight was set for June 2, 1922 with the Leeton community believing they had a champion in the making.
In a marvellous coup, the fight was to be held once more at the Leeton School of Arts.
The excitement in the lead up to the fight was palpable, with a special train put on from Griffith to accommodate spectators who were asked to pay premium prices for seats.
Reserved ringside seats would cost the punter 20 shillings, a lot of money in 1922.
If you could afford them, you could purchase tickets from either Mr WC Barker (tailor) or Mr GE Thomas (butcher).
The fight was scheduled for an incredible 20, three-minute rounds and, as their previous encounter had two-minute rounds, pundits believed the extra time would be to Bill's advantage.
While the purse of 250 pounds was important, of more relevance was that the winner would be crowned Australian champion.
As what sometimes happens in sport, the event was an anti-climax.
The School of Arts was only partially filled, mainly due to the exorbitant ticket prices and, while the fight went the distance, Tommy was declared a comfortable winner with the fight not reaching any great heights.
Leeton's dream of claiming an Australian champion was over.
Bill would never have the opportunity again to compete for an Australian title, but continued to fight locally.
The famous Jimmy Sharman would later comment about Bill that "Australia would ... have been singing the praises of another star if anyone could have persuaded Bill Butler to train" and added that he was the best fighter he had ever seem.
Glowing praises indeed and one wonders just what might have been.
Disclaimer: The information found in this article has come from a number of sources.
The Leeton Family and Historical Society has taken every measure where possible to ensure accuracy and therefore cannot accept any responsibilities for inaccuracy or omissions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.