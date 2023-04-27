The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Leeton Family and Local History Society column focuses on Bill Butler's boxing career

By Tony Reneker
April 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Butler pictured in The Murrumbidgee Irrigator on April 26, 1938.
Bill Butler pictured in The Murrumbidgee Irrigator on April 26, 1938.

With four new elite athletes to be ensconced in the Leeton Shire Sporting Walk of Fame this weekend, thoughts often turn to those sportspersons, who with a little bit of luck, may well have found themselves also being acknowledged for their athletic abilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.