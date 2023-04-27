A LONG pre-season will finally give way to the 2023 fixture for Yanco-Wamoon on Sunday afternoon when they host Hay in round one of the Group 20 competition.
The Hawks have been training hard since the middle of January, putting in the effort and work as they seek to improve on last season and gun for an appearance in this year's finals series.
Kane Hammond is again leading the side as they prepare to tackle the season head on.
The coach is under no illusions at what is ahead in what is a long season, even though it is starting a fortnight later than usual due to the withdrawal of the Waratah Tigers from the competition in 2023.
Hammond wants Yanco-Wamoon to start the season on a good note with a win on Sunday afternoon and then build from there each week.
"It has been a long pre-season," Hammond said.
"We didn't anticipate starting basically at the beginning of May, but it's been good for us.
"It gave us two more weeks to really fine-tune and really work on some things that we really needed to after the (Group 20) knockout."
With the round one clash against Hay at Yanco Sportsground fast approaching, the goal in the final days leading up to the match for the Hawks has been on getting the basic aspects of the game correct.
"We're basing the first six weeks of our game plan really on completing our sets and doing the basic things right," Hammond said. "If you're doing those things right it really does go a long way.
"We're at home on Sunday, which is an advantage. It's always good to start the season at home in round one.
"Hopefully we can push for that early win."
The Hawks will likely take a similar side into the weekend's opening fixture as they did in the Group 20 knockout.
Hammond said the make up of the team would be finalised by Friday night, but said as always a win would require the effort from the entire side on the park.
He said Hay were always a tough match up, so it would be critical to get in game mode straight away.
"Hay are always a big side that is always physical, so we really need to concentrate on our forwards, hold them in the middle and stop their momentum," Hammond said.
"They beat us twice last year, both times they just outmuscled us in the middle.
"I'm expecting them to have a similar side to last year."
With a full season ahead and opportunities aplenty, Hammond was hopeful his side could push for a finals appearance.
He believes reigning premiers the Leeton Greens, as well as Darlington Point-Coleambally will be the two sides to beat in 2023.
