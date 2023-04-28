TEN players battled strong and gusty winds at the Leeton and District Bowling Club on Thursday.
The wind wreaked havoc with the bowls for the ladies.
Playing a game of pairs, the drawn winners, Patti Walkman and Jan Fitzpatrick defeated Janet Bell and Mary Payten 23-21.
Wakeman and Fitzpatrick had control of the game until Bell and Payten managed to score five shots on the 15th, giving them a one-shot lead.
However, after scoring six shots to three over the next three ends, Wakeman and Fitzpatrick won by two.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In a game of triples, Elaine Sullivan, Lorraine Messner and Jan Carroll defeated Hilary Chambers, Jean Leighton and Joan Arnold.
It was a close game with the scores being even on the seventh and the 11th ends, but Sullivan's team managed to hang on by winning three to two shots over the last three ends, winning the game 13-12.
The next monthly meeting will be held on May 28 after play.
