A STUNNING natural phenomena of the skies greeted Leeton shire residents up early enough on April 24.
The Aurora Australis (southern lights) lit up skies in southern parts of Australia on Tuesday, April 24, including here in Leeton.
Shades of pink, green and blue were visible to those casting their eyes skyward around 5am on that morning.
One of those lucky enough to witness was the stunning display was Daniel Irvine, who took in the rare natural occurrence while working on the walnut harvest at Murrami.
According to Weatherzone, the Aurora Australis on April 24 was caused by a "severe geomagnetic storm that reached level four on a five-tiered G-scale used by the Australian Space Weather Alert System".
These G4 events occur about 20 times during each 11-year cycle.
The Aurora Australis was seen in places throughout NSW and Western Australia, but was most noticeable in Tasmania.
