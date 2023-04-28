The Irrigator

Leeton shire's Daniel Irvine captured the Aurora Australis at Murrami on April 24

By Talia Pattison
Updated April 28 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:00pm
The natural phenomena was captured by Daniel Irvine at Murrami.
A STUNNING natural phenomena of the skies greeted Leeton shire residents up early enough on April 24.

