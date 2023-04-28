UNDER the late afternoon sun on a perfect autumn day, Whitton residents had the chance to reflect and remember what Anzac Day is all about.
The community's march and Anzac Day service was led by the Leeton RSL Sub-branch and was well attended by residents, school students, the Leeton Pipe Band, veterans and their families and descendants.
Held at the town's memorial gates, the service included the laying of wreaths, the sounding of the Last Post and more all in the shadow of the tall soldier on the water tower in the Whitton park.
The service was followed by a get together and further formalities in the Whitton hall as it rounded out a big day of commemorations in the shire, showing residents will never forget the sacrifices made then and today.
