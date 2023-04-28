AN IDEA by students at St Francis College soon quickly transferred into something much bigger at the end of last term.
Two year 10 students - Daniel Bridge and Ella Harrison - came up with the idea of a head shave and fundraiser to raise vital money for The Leukaemia Foundation, which is Australia's only national charity dedicated to blood cancer.
With many of their peers and even their year group leader Todd Smith jumping on board, the students set a target of just under $3000 to raise and donate.
However, the support they received soon translated into big bucks rolling in, with the final tally sitting at around $10,000.
"As a part of year 10's World's Greatest Shave initiative, I am very proud to be able to quickly share as to why this opportunity is so important and how much it means to me that I get to do this," Daniel said.
"Whether the funds earned are used to improve blood cancer research or the hair is used to create wigs for sufferers of blood cancer, or (like my own) the hair is used to clean up oil spills in the ocean, our actions today are major.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"This program also speaks on a personal level for me, as a couple years ago, my own paternal grandmother contracted cancer.
"Her diagnosis truly affected my whole family, myself obviously included.
"It was from events like this though that she was able to have such a quick and early diagnosis and recovery."
The Leukaemia Foundation currently has the bold goal of zero lives being lost to blood cancer by 2035.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.