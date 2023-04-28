"A SENSE of community, determination and pride" are three of the redeeming features about Leeton shire a notable dignitary found to be the case during a visit to town.
Governor of NSW, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley was in Leeton and the wider MIA for a tour of the area, meeting with residents, key business stakeholders, community organisations and local government representatives.
During her time spent in the shire on April 28, Ms Beazley visited the SunRice Leeton mill, met with Leeton Shire Council, and took a tour of Southern Cotton and the Whitton Malt House.
Even after mere hours in town, Ms Beazley said she felt a real sense of community and purpose in Leeton.
'It is a town that does seem to punch above its weight, particularly in terms of manufacturing, productivity and innovation," Ms Beazley said.
Ms Beazley is the 39th Governor of NSW, commencing her five year tenure on May 2, 2019.
Prior to her appointment, she had a distinguished law career spanning 43 years, including as a judge of the Federal Court of Australia, the first woman to sit exclusively in that Court.
Ms Beazley's early years in the role of Governor of NSW were marred thanks to the COVID pandemic, meaning she wasn't able to get out into communities like Leeton shire as often as she would have liked to.
However, she is making up for lost time as she prepares to mark the fourth anniversary of her tenure on Tuesday, May 2.
"I think (in the final 12 months of the role), I want to keep getting out into the regions, meeting with people, hearing from them, but also returning to places we have already been," Ms Beazley said.
"It's good to go to a community, you know people by that stage, conversations can flow a little easier.
"However, it's also about showing people you care ... you don't want a community to feel like you've come in, down your job and gone again.
"A community deserves much more than that."
Ms Beazley said one of the important parts of her role was becoming aware of issues facing places like Leeton, but said there was often a common thread.
"Housing, health, labour ... these are all issues most communities are facing ... the thing I was impressed with here in Leeton is your council is actively trying to find solutions to those problems," she said.
