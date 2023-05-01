What a lovely, sunny day for our Anzac Day services in the area.
Thank you to all our community for a wonderful presence coming together to show support at all Services.
We congratulate our new president, young veteran Luke Mahalm, who led the day, doing an outstanding job.
The day started at Ddawn with the march led by Wiradjuri leader Elijah Ingram with a smoking ceremony, then a welcome to country at main service by his father, William Ingram.
At the main service, guest speaker, young veteran Paul Ianelli, spoke excellently of his service, encouraging our support for younger veterans.
As always, there was the wonderful sounds of the pipe band, town band and YAHS drum corps.
We thank Leeton's Army Cadets, Minister's Fraternal, Shire Council and Soldiers Club for their ongoing valuable support.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Yanco service was well led by Nadine Block in Yanco Community Memorial Hall, followed by lunch in the club.
Wonderful to see a strong community presence with support from schools.
At Whitton, the Leeton Pipe Band led mayor, Tony Reneker, Mr Mahalm and vice president John Power, followed by descendants of veterans and Whitton-Murrami school.
After wreaths were laid and the flag raised, the pipe Band led everyone to the community hall where prayers and songs completed the service, followed by a lovely afternoon tea.
The Sub-branch and auxiliary would like to thank Leeton's community for their ongoing support during our raffle and badge selling. Brendon Morrow from Canberra on winning the fire bucket raffle.
He bought the ticket himself because he comes from a military family.
The Sub-branch will be having a dinner meeting at 5.45pm on May 3 at the club, instead of normal meeting. We encourage all veterans, young and old to come along with their family to join us.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.