Round four of the Leeton Squash Club's autumn competition was held last week with some sensational matches taking place.
The match-of-the-week went to Hayden Farrugia and Narelle Ryan, Hayden winning by the smallest of margins 11-7, 15-17, 9-11, 11-9, 13-11.
Monday night had the undefeated Swifts keep on their winning ways by defeating the Vixens.
Brendon Looby and Antoinette Taylor both won 3-1 for the Swifts.
Captain Kathryn Bechaz snared some points back for the Vixens by defeating Brodie Lashbrook in a close match.
Ruby Miller and Jacob Mills had solid 3-0 wins to help the Magpies defeat the Fevers.
The Giants were too strong for the Firebirds, captain Adrian Sheldrick playing an excellent match to defeat Gary Thompson 5-11, 11-13, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7.
Wednesday evening had the Storm defeat the Panthers, solid wins going to Maanu Alexander and Eden Reilly.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Undefeated Sharks defeated the Eels. Captain Jacob Harrison securing the win with a gutsy effort, narrowly defeating Trev Whitby 9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8.
Cowboys defeated the Roosters, solid wins going to Brad Woolner and Simone Bruno.
Thursday evening was a night of long matches. Brent Lister defeated Will Nardi 9-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-9.
Marni Cunningham defeated Isabel Thompson 9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 6-11, 11-5, which helped the Lions topple the Cats.
Jackson Goman and Garry Walker won their matches making it one a piece for the Demons and Dockers.
Naomi Rawle sealing the win for the Demons by defeating Alec Tait 11-4, 11-8, 10-12, 9-11, 12-10.
Swans defeated the Tigers, Andre Holtzhausen the sole winner for the Tigers. Andre holding on to defeat Finley Sales 9-11, 11-5, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5.
In a father and son matchup between Sean Ryan and Declan Ryan, there was no mercy shown. Declan used all the racquet to defeat Sean 11-8, 11-6, 12-14, 11-8.
