One of the most unwanted streaks in the Riverina Football League was finally ended on Saturday night as the Leeton-Whitton ended their long wait for a victory.
The Crows hadn't tasted success in the RFL since 2021, and a clash with fellow battlers Narrandera presented them with a chance to end that streak at the Narrandera Sportsground.
It was an evenly contested game in the opening term, with both sides managing three goals, but the Eagles headed into the first change with a one-point lead.
The Crows were able to get themselves in front in the second term with the first two goals of the quarter and were able to head into the main break with a two-point lead.
It was a case of holding that lead, and another two-goal term had the Crows enter the final change up by nine points.
The sides traded goals at the start of the fourth term before Narrandera retook the lead with two quick goals.
The Crows fought their way back into the game, and a second goal to Logan Mahalm had Leeton up by three points heading into time on.
It was an edge-of-the-seat last six minutes, and a third goal for the game from Jade Hodge got Leeton over the line with a 10.3 (63) to 8.6 (54) victory, their first in 18 games.
The victory was also Crows coach Tom Groves's first in charge of the club, and he spoke with pride about his young side.
"It's a bit of a relief, but it is just a reward for the whole group," he said.
"They back it all the way, and they never stopped showing up and bringing that intensity. It wasn't the prettiest win, but the character of this group was on show when they hit the front in the final quarter, but we kept fighting back."
Groves felt his side's determination to get back into the game after Narrandera's two quick goals in the final term was a real point of pride.
"The wrestle to get the momentum back was great. It wasn't just started with one or two blokes, but it was the whole collective," he said.
"We lifted, and we were able to wrestle it back."
The Crows coach praised the work of Taj Doyle and Logan Mahalm in the forward line as well as Angus Crelley in the middle of the ground.
Hodge was also instrumental in the experience he added to the forward line.
The Crows return home to take on Griffith on Saturday.
