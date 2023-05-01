"AN OVERWHELMING" response to the call a for nominations will see dozens recognised at this year's Leeton Business Awards.
Nominations opened in April, with all 16 categories receiving a number of nominations, ranging from micro to large business.
"It is really encouraging for our business community to see the recognition from the community," Leeton Business Chamber president Krystal Maytom said.
"They consistently work hard to provide a service or product and the quality of it really shining through."
Nominations are one way for the community to recognise our businesses, but it is not the only way businesses and individuals can be in the running for an award.
The chamber has reminded all businesses and individuals that would like to enter into the business awards to enter directly into the online awards portal.
Entering into an appropriate award category is one way to provide business owners and their employees with recognition for their hard work and dedication to your business.
It also validates the quality of service and or product for prospective customers, clients and future employees.
This year the awards has 12 award categories that are aligned with Business NSW.
Winners of these categories at the Leeton Business Awards will progress to the Murray Riverina Business Awards.
A victory there will have those winners progress to NSW State Business Awards.
This not only provides high-impact for a business here in town, but there is potential for regional and state coverage.
"The business awards allows our businesses and professionals to be recognised for their efforts within Leeton's evolving economy," Ms Maytom said.
"It also provides great opportunity to showcase Leeton to the wider regions, even state."
The categories open for the 2023 Leeton Business Awards are:
Business NSW aligned categories
Leeton-specific categories
Details on the 2023 Leeton Business Awards, each category description and how to enter the awards can be found at www.leetonchamber.com.au/awards.
Business NSW is also hosting an award writing workshop on May 4 that will provide handy tips and tricks for writing an entry. Details of this event can be found on the Leeton Business Chamber Facebook page and website.
A gala evening will be held on July 21 to present the Leeton Business Awards. Ticket details to come.
