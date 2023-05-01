LEETON United picked up their first win of the season in terrible conditions against Cootamundra on Sunday afternoon.
United played host to the Cootamundra team on an afternoon where rain tumbled throughout play and temperatures dropped to resemble winter-like conditions.
However, the rain did little to slow the Leeton United side down as they cruised to a crushing 12-0 victory in round two of the Pascoe Cup competition.
The win comes after a round one loss to Tolland the weekend before, with coach Ethan Murphy pleased the team was able to get the job done and get on the board.
"We tweaked the formation again, made a few changes thanks to the injuries we have at the moment," he said.
"We do have a bit of depth this year, which is good, but it was pleasing to get the win."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dan McKenzie had been due to make a return to the Leeton United side, but suffered a season-ending injury when he dislocated his wrist at training.
Joey Fondacaro's back injury continues to be managed off-field for the time being, while Sam Pirrottina is likely still a couple of matches away from returning after picking up a hamstring issue in round one.
Murphy said while the rain slowed the side down on Sunday, he was happy with how the team got to work and got the job done.
"Michael Ciurleo on the right wing, once again shifted his position slightly, we gave him a job and he did it perfectly," he said.
Fred Gardner was the pick of the goal scorers, kicking six majors. United are at home again this weekend against Young.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.