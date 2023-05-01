The Irrigator

Leeton United cruise to a 12-0 victory over Cootamundra in round two of Pascoe Cup 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 1 2023 - 2:00pm
Leeton United goalkeeper Tyler Arnold prepares to get the ball back in the attack for his side on Sunday afternoon at the Mia Club Oval. Picture by Talia Pattison
LEETON United picked up their first win of the season in terrible conditions against Cootamundra on Sunday afternoon.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

