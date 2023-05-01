THE Leeton Greens have started season 2023 just as captain-coach Hayden Philp wanted them to - with a 24-6 win over West Wyalong.
The Greens were on the road for their round one fixture of the Group 20 season, but the travel proved no worries as the side got the points to start their season on a high note.
Philp was the first over the line on Sunday midway through the first half before crossing over again shortly after to make it 12-0, 11 minutes before half-time.
Billy Rabua picked up Leeton's third try of the half just before the main break with help from debutant Blake McDonald.
"It was pretty slippery conditions, both sides dropped the ball a little bit," Philp said.
"Apart from that, the boys defended really well.
"West Wyalong had the majority of the ball in the first-half so to play how we did and to keep them to just six points for the game was encouraging for us."
The second half was more of a grind for the Greens, with scoring opportunities not as plentiful.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Their next try came not long before the final buzzer when Brandon Catlin crossed the line.
"He (Catlin) played his first full game in the front row, he played really well, scored a try and made some really good runs," Philp said.
"Blake McDonald played well in his debut game as well."
The Greens now turn their focus to the grand final rematch this Sunday at home at No. 1 Oval against Darlington Point-Coleambally.
Leeton will continue to manage their injury list, with seven of their usual first grade players yet to return to the side.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.