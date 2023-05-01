YANCO-WAMOON have started their season on the right note with a win over Hay.
The Hawks came away with the 18-10 victory at Yanco Sportsground in front of a solid home crowd on a day where winter conditions arrived early.
The hard-hitting clash was played in the rain, making it difficult for both teams to hold onto the ball at times.
Hay got on the board first with a try to Dylan Lund before the Hawks hit back through Elwyn Ravu Jnr soon after.
This set the tone for the afternoon, with both teams doing their best to hold the other out in the trying conditions.
After an up-and-down season in 2022, Yanco-Wamoon coach Kane Hammond was pleased to get the 2023 fixture off on the right foot.
"It's always important to win the first game at home," the coach said.
"It was a really tough, dire slog in the wet.
"They weren't really conditions we were prepared for, but in the end we just held the ball, controlled the ball and that was the difference."
Yanco-Wamoon had been preparing for a grinding and tough battle against the Magpies, who are renowned for their strength and solid line up.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Hawks were able to counter this as Hammond said, focusing on their own style of play.
Other try scorers on the day for Yanco-Wamoon were Petero Taitusi and Matthew Goodwill.
Ravu Jnr successfully converted each of the three tries for the home side to further help his team get across the line in round one.
"Hay scored first and we hit back pretty well straight away ... we got another before half-time and then after half-time as well," Hammond said.
"After that, Hay I felt really controlled the game for most of the second half.
"We held in there and held strong. It was a really good defensive performance first up."
The coach said Goodwill, Tamaki Kohere and Billy Ingram were strong in the middle for the Hawks.
Yanco-Wamoon's next test comes this weekend against West Wyalong.
The road trip will give Hammond and his side a chance to make it two in a row to really get their season heading in the right direction.
West Wyalong are coming off a loss to the Leeton Greens as a result of their round one match up.
The focus for the Hawks this week will firstly be on recovery from Sunday's win.
"It was a pretty physical game on Sunday," Hammond said.
"Then we'll focus a bit more again on fitness and keeping up our ball security."
