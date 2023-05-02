YEARS of hard work, grit and determination is required to receive a life membership to an organisation and that is exactly what five Leeton shire residents have received.
Liz Munn, Anne Lepper, Bill Draper, Dawn Newman and former resident Paula Fields have each recently been made a life member of the Leeton Show Society.
The group have been crucial in the society's success and its ability to continue on during tough times.
Their achievements and long and many, with the society finding it only fitting to award them with the life membership honour.
Liz Munn
Paula Fields
Anne Lepper
Bill Draper
Dawn Newman
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.