AFTER a hugely-successful and popular Leeton CopRice Cup another race meeting has been granted.
The Leeton Jockey Club was approached by Racing NSW just one week after the Cup event was held and asked to hold a picnic race event on Saturday, May 13.
After the track held up well and the meeting generated plenty of interest, the club was pleased to accept the offer, according to president Grant Fitzsimon.
"This meeting is an amateur picnic race meeting, so they aren't professional jockeys ... it's just to keep that industry moving along," he said.
"There was a meeting at Cootamundra that couldn't race because the track was too wet, so they (Racing NSW) have offered it to us.
"That's what we are here for - to race. We're looking forward to it."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The meeting will feature six races, with marquee sites available, as well as full bar and canteen facilities, activities for children and entertainment.
A private function is being held in the indoor area of the club, meaning the bar for the races will now be located behind the grandstand.
Bookmakers and TAB will available on the day, with gates opening at noon and cost being $15 per person.
"There will be no fashions on the field this time, but we definitely encourage everyone to dress up as they did a couple of weeks ago and enjoy the day," Fitzsimon said.
"It's a great day out with friends and family. People can bring in their own table and chairs, a picnic lunch, but it will be strictly no BYO alcohol.
"For everyone who had fun a couple of weeks ago, come back for more or head along if you missed out last time."
