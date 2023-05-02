AN EVENING of accolades, stories and reminiscing officially culminated with four new inductees for the Leeton Sporting Walk of Fame over the weekend.
Joey Peters (soccer), Norm Harrison (pistol shooting), the late Greg Miller (para sports) and David Barnhill Jnr (rugby league) were inducted into the walk of fame in front of friends, family and the Leeton community during a special gala evening on Saturday.
Earlier in the day the new inductees had plaques baring their names and brief summaries of their sporting achievements officially unveiled at Leeton's sporting walk of fame located outside of the town ovals.
Later that night it was onto a special evening at the Leeton Soldiers Club where the walk of fame committee hosted the new inductees, their friends, family and community members for an evening of good food and good company.
Each of the inductees were interviewed on stage by MC Carl King, outlining their achievements, their memories, their highlights and even their lowlights.
The inductees were generous with their time and what they shared.
"I remember a lot about my time in Leeton, especially at Leeton Public School," champion soccer player Peters said.
"It was like a fairytale for me ... getting to play with my friends and then going to Sydney for the state-wide knockout soccer competition where I scored a hat-trick and was identified my David Lee who was the top dog in Football NSW at the time.
"That's really where it all started for me."
Many special moments made up the evening, with Catherine Bradfield sharing some of her own memories of the late Miller, who passed away last year.
She said he would have been thrilled to be included in the town's sporting walk of fame.
While on stage all inductees stressed the walk of fame induction meant a lot to them and, for those no longer living in Leeton, they were excited to return back to where it all began.
This was the second round of inductees, with a third expected to come in 2024 under the strict criteria. A call out for nominations will come later this year.
