It was a difficult start to the season for both of the League Tag teams from the Shire as Leeton and Yanco-Wamoon both fell in the opening game of the season.
For the Greens, it was a tough start to their title defence after they made the trip to Ron Crowe Oval to take on West Wyalong.
It was a low-scoring game, but with two tries to one, the Mallee Chicks were able to get over the line with a 12-6 win, with Sophie McGregor scoring the Greens' only try.
Meanwhile, Yanco-Wamoon weren't able to make a winning start to the season at home, where they fell to the Hay Magpies.
The Hawks were able to score twice, but it wasn't enough, as the visiting Magpies were able to come away with a 30-10 win.
This weekend will see the Greens return home to take on the DPC Roosters, who will be looking to rebound quickly after they fell to Yenda.
The Hawks will hit the round in round two to make the difficult trip to West Wyalong.
