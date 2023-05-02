Wave of alleged thefts, break and enters could be linked: Leeton police

A SWATHE of thefts across Leeton shire and whether or not they are linked is being investigated by police.
Across the past week, a number of break and enters has resulted in property, including cars being stolen, with investigations now focused on who is responsible.
Between 11.30pm on April 25 and 5.50am on April 26, a home in in Sally Street, Leeton was allegedly broken and a pushbike was reported stolen.
Police inquiries led officers to another residence in Leeton on April 29 where parts of a pushbike were located.
On April 28 at about 8.30am a silver coloured Mazda 3 was located in a grass laneway at the intersection of Muntenpen Street and Roma Avenue in Leeton.
This vehicle was reported stolen from in Railway Avenue on April 23.
Then, on April 30 between 2.30am and 2.45am a man was found inside a property in Reggio Place by a person at home at the time. They reported the man was allegedly attempting to steal property.
Police were called to the premises and the crime scene was forensically examined.
Also on April 30 between 2am and 5.30am a home in Maple Street was allegedly broken into where a number of items were stolen, before the person/s allegedly stole and fled the scene in a dark blue coloured VW Golf.
The vehicle was located burned out on Merungle Hill Road the following day around 9.30am.
"Investigations are continuing by police regarding all (of these) offences, including determining if any of (them) are linked," Murrumbidgee Police District crime manager, Detective Inspector Tim Clark said.
Police this week arrested a 17-year-old boy wanted on several warrants. He was arrested at home in Birch Street on May 1 before being taken to Leeton police station.
Detective Inspector Clark said the boy was charged by virtue of these warrants and is also assisting police with inquires into a number of alleged break and enter and steal and stolen motor vehicle offences in the Leeton area.
