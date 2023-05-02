The Irrigator
Home/News/Court and Crime

Leeton police investigating several thefts of vehicles, break and enters

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wave of alleged thefts, break and enters could be linked: Leeton police
Wave of alleged thefts, break and enters could be linked: Leeton police

A SWATHE of thefts across Leeton shire and whether or not they are linked is being investigated by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.