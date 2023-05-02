The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club's men's bowlers have solid roll up on the greens

By Wrong Bias
May 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Dale watches nervously as opponent David Noad makes a delivery. Picture supplied
Terry Dale watches nervously as opponent David Noad makes a delivery. Picture supplied

TWENTY-TWO bowlers took advantage of a magnificent autumn day to take part in last week's Thursday social bowls day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.