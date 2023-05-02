TWENTY-TWO bowlers took advantage of a magnificent autumn day to take part in last week's Thursday social bowls day.
In a pairs match on rink nine, wrong biases to Ken Hillier and David Noad proved of little consequence in their battle with Peter Evans and Phil Morris.
Hillier and Noad were untroubled on their way to recording a 16-12 victory.
On rink 10, Mick McAliece's team came from behind to overpower John Leech, Terry Dale and Ted Butler to register a four-shot, 19-15 win.
McAliece lost nine of the first 13 ends, but showed great resilience in storming home to take a well-earned victory.
It was all one-way traffic on rink 11 where lead Ashley McAliece's efforts were all in vain after his side received a 27-9 thrashing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Try as they may, McAliece's team were no match for Greg Bowyer, Rob O'Callaghan and Tony Wood in a one sided contest.
On rink 12, an arm wrestle developed between leads Greg Caffery and veteran Jack Collard before Caffery and teammates Rob Graham and Rattles Retallick broke the shackles to go on and record an unexpected 21-15 win.
The afternoon's resting touchers belonged to Collard, Larry Harrison, Bill Watt and Bruce Dale. Hillier and Noad registered the afternoon's wrong biases.
A date is still to be set for the club singles championship final between Terry Dale and Leo Plant, while nominations for the club's minor singles championship are now open.
In their quest for ultimate glory, the club's pennant winning fives travel to Lavington on Saturday.
