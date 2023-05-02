Cyclists from around the region descended on Beelbangera on Sunday morning for the annual running of the Dean Carter Memorial Race.
The race serves as the second round of the Tour de Riverina, and 43 riders took part in a race that came down to a sprint at the line.
Griffith Cycle Club president Jason Minato was pleased to see such strong numbers.
"We had Canberra, Wagga, Albury, Tolland, Coota, and a heap of guys came up from Young who rode with the Tolland guys," he said.
"43 riders was the same as Cobram had in the first one, so we were happy with that, and that will probably be the average (for the Tour de Riverina).
" We have had some really positive feedback from riders, so we are really happy with how it went.
"There were probably only three or four riders who didn't finish with their group, which is pretty good. There would have been 35 riders in the finish, so to only have eight riders not in the lead pack is pretty good."
The handicapper split the riders into five groups, and the groups converged with around 10 km of the 60km remaining, leading to sprints at the line to decide who would come out on top.
In the end, it was Titus Madeley from Wagga Wagga Cycle Club who claimed the Cup just ahead of Stephen Kilpatrick from Albury.
It had been an interesting week for the winner, who also claimed the fastest time, as he had just recovered after getting hit by a car and had the stitches taken out in the week leading into the race but had to return to the hospital after the race after some of his cuts had reopened.
In a special race for the Griffith riders, they were well represented in the top 10, with Nigel Dunstone, Bryce O'Garey, both from Leeton and Minato finishing seventh, eighth and 10th, respectively.
In the women's, Griffith Mia Stockwell came home just ahead of Kylie Johnston from Tolland, who took out the fastest time in the women's, with Griffith's Bronwyn Jones rounding out the top three.
Griffith Cycle Club president Jason Minato praised the effort of Stockwell.
"She was the group in front of me, and when we caught her, she was coming through and taking turns with the boys, which was surprising," he said.
"She has been riding really well, and hopefully, she can get back to where she was a couple of years ago."
While many of the sporting events around Griffith were affected by wet weather on Sunday, there were no such issues for the riders, even with the clouds gathering overhead throughout the morning.
"We had a couple of guys messaging us on Sunday morning asking how the weather was from the blokes in Wagga because it was pouring over there," he said.
To round out the winners on the day, Marc Thompson from Cootamundra Cycle Club claimed the King of the Mountain while Johnstone added to her second place and fastest time to claim the Queen of the Mountain.
The Tour De Riverina will now prepare for the Cootamundra Annual Open on May 20-21.
