Jobs lost to water buybacks

Irrigators are railing against water buybacks, predicting massive job losses on the horizon if the buybacks continue.
The NSW Irrigators Council have blamed buybacks for over 3000 job losses over the last decades, across 40 Southern Basin communities.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority's data shows 10,801 jobs lost between 2001 and 2016 - with 30 per cent of those losses attributed to water recovery efforts and buybacks. It comes to 3621 full-time jobs lost, which the Irrigators Council says is damaging entire communities.
"The MDBA's own socioeconomic modelling shows less water for farmers means fewer jobs in regional economies," said NSWIC CEO, Claire Miller.
"It's not just the farmer, but the whole community that feels the impact, with the ripple effects flowing down the main street to local businesses and service industries."
Ms Miller added that while buybacks were optional, many who sold their allocations did so under financial duress.
"Just because buybacks are voluntary, that doesn't mean everything is ok - we need to look beyond just the farm gate to the broader impacts on communities ... It's often the most socio-economically disadvantaged communities that are hit the hardest."
Southern Riverina Irrigators have also added their voice against buybacks, citing a risk to 20,000 jobs and extreme economic impacts.
SRI chairman Chris Brooks explained the fear.
"If this goes ahead, food production will be severely crippled. Rice, dairy, cereals, livestock and horticulture which are all underpinned by irrigation and generate over $6 billion annually in the Riverina will be largely wiped out," he said.
"Around 20,000 manufacturing jobs are at a risk and we face an inability to produce the nation's staple foods, it's just madness. We cannot just flick a switch in the future to reactivate them either."
While Ms Miller was in favour of the Basin Plan so far but was against future buybacks, Mr Brooks described the plan as leading to 'perverse and negative outcomes.'
