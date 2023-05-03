MORE than 200 MiniRoos soccer participants took to the field last week for round one of the 2023 program.
Held on Thursday night, this was then followed by the younger grades on Saturday, April 29.
Leeton United said it was looking forward to the year, with the aim of teaching young players new skills and getting in some match time.
United hopes by having a strong interest in the game at a young age, players will not only reap the benefits now, but into the future as the club continues to strive to have a solid players and supporter base in the years to come.
Brisbane Roar 4 (Ava Weymouth 3, Nash Tuckett) d Sydney FC 2 (Brayden Capstick, Matty Mitchell). Best: Brayden Capstick and Nash Tuckett.
WS Wanderers 7 (Lachlan Mallamace 5, Maia Bradbrook 2) d Adelaide Utd 2 (Charlie Crispe, Phoebe Crispe). Best: Lachlan Mallamace and Phoebe Crispe.
Melbourne Victory 7 (Charles Fanning 4, Will Barton-Roden, Fletcher Barton, Aiden Petrucci) d Perth Glory 1 (Chloe Mallamace). Best: Reeve Hutchison and Jaxon Weymouth.
Brisbane Roar 6 (Reece Munro 5, Jasper Sands) d Sydney FC 1 (Zion Jones). Best: Will Watson and Reece Munro.
WS Wanderers 5 (Hudson Lashbrook 3, Harrison Walsh, Luke Limbrick) d Adelaide Utd 0. Best: Hudson Lashbrook and Florence Nardi.
Perth Glory 3 (Bryton Tuckett 3) d Melbourne Victory 0. Best: Bryton Tuckett and Jackson Boots.
Brisbane Roar 3 (Brady Woods 3) d Sydney FC 2 (Van Gregurke, own goal). Best: Van Gregurke and Brady Woods.
WS Wanderers 1 (Nehmiah Charles) d Adelaide Utd 0. Best: Ruben Patelesio and Benedict Doolin.
Melbourne Victory 4 (Danny Franco 2, Nash Thompson 2) d Perth Glory 0. Best: Isabel Mallamace and Nash Thompson.
