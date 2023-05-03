A Leeton business is proving it can mix it with not just the best, but much larger entities in the process.
Murrumbidgee Investment Services, a real estate business focused on property management, has been named as a finalist in the property management business of the year category at this year's Real Estate Business Awards.
To be held in Sydney on Thursday night (May 4), the team is set to attend the awards evening, which showcases achievers from across Australia.
Murrumbidgee Investment Services licensee/owner Rachal Broadbent was excited her team had been named a finalist.
"It's Australia-wide, so we are up against some pretty big hitters," she said.
"It's really exciting for us. Last year I was up for the licensee of the year award, so even to be a finalist is a big deal.
"It was four years in January since Murrumbidgee Investment Services started."
The business serves both the Leeton and Narrandera areas.
Mrs Broadbent herself has been in the real estate industry for about 20 years.
The beauty of Murrumbidgee Investment Services is this experience, but also its staff, as highlighted by being named a finalist in the REB Awards.
"My staff are just amazing," Mrs Broadbent said.
"They work so hard for their clients. I can't fault them. Everyone works hard each day."
Mrs Broadbent was hopeful the team would come home with the accolade, but said being in the mix was reward enough.
More information about the business can be found at miservices.com.au.
