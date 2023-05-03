LEETON-WHITTON will have extra star power in their side this weekend when four-time Hawthorn premiership player Grant Birchall straps on the boots for the Crows.
One week on from their first victory since 2021, Leeton-Whitton are gearing up for a big day against an old nemesis in the Griffith Swans.
Birchall's AFL experience and playing power will provide a much-needed boost to the Crows line up against the Swans, who are now being touted as premiership contenders in 2023.
Coach Tom Groves said he will chat to Birchall about where he sees himself fitting into the Leeton-Whitton side for the one-off match, but will also be giving him the low-down on the long-running rivalry between the two clubs.
"Through his career he played mainly off half-back, we'll chat with him and see if that's where he's keen to play, but I'm guessing that's where it will be," Groves said.
"It's a great opportunity for all of our players to play with Grant, he has so much experience. It's very exciting for the club and for the players.
"We're really hoping to push Griffith."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Birchall will have a busy weekend, running the water for the Brisbane Lions the night before in Melbourne before making the trek to Leeton for the match against the Swans.
Coming off their first win since 2021, the Crows expect to make three changes to their side. Birchall will come in, as will Blake and Jaxon Ryan. Jade Hodge, Nathan Ryan and Jye Doyle will go out.
"We want to make sure we're doing everything right this weekend, I still think we didn't play our best last weekend, so we can still improve," Groves said.
"Griffith's key forwards are their big strength. They've got some really strong forwards.
"It's about us counter-acting that, putting pressure on up the ground, so they aren't getting the delivery they want.
"Our game is built off pressure, so we definitely need that up the ground to make it a bit of a fight."
A sportsman's night will follow the game, with tickets still available.
