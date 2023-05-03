LEETON-Whitton director of coaching Jade Hodge has not ruled out further appearances for the Crows this season.
Hodge came out of retirement to kick three goals in a match-winning display over Narrandera at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday.
It helped guide the Crows to their first win since the final round of the 2021 season.
It comes after Hodge returned to the Crows this year after two seasons at Farrer League club Coleambally.
Hodge, the coach of Leeton-Whitton's drought-breaking 2017 premiership, has taken on the position of director of coaching at the Crows and is also Tom Groves' right hand man on game day.
But Hodge, who turns 36 next week, has ruled out a full-time comeback. He is however open to the odd game when required.
"I'm not saying I won't play again," Hodge said.
"I'm not saying that but it was more on the weekend it was more of a needs basis.
"From my perspective, from a club's perspective, they need to spend more time developing these kids and on the weekend our structure would have fallen away a little bit, how we want to set up, because Jaxon (Ryan) was out.
"If we changed that up, it would have probably pulled the midfield structure apart and it would have been a chain reaction."
Hodge admitted he loved getting back out on the field and was surprised by his output.
"I loved it, I really did. I enjoyed it," he said.
"It's surprising, I was out at Coly the last couple of years and I absolutely loved it, but you notice the difference in the delivery you get as a forward. I was surprised how I went on the weekend.
"If it benefits the team, I'll think about it. The way I'm feeling now, it's probably going to be a no.
"It's a need basis, I really enjoyed it, but if I was to play every week I probably wouldn't perform.
"I'm just more about helping these young fellas develop and they're pretty good, the young boys want me to play, but I'm like I'll try and help you as best as I can.
"I'm not going to be able to sustain that or play at that level every week, I'd be kidding myself if I thought I could. It's more of a when the club needs me type thing.
"The only way these kids are going to get better is getting 20, 30, 40 games under their belt. So if I'm pushing one of those out it's a definite no."
Hodge has helped Groves implement the Crows' forward line structure this year and said playing on the weekend helped him from a coaching perspective on things they can work on.
He also praised the work of Groves, who he says has the club on the right path as they go about rebuilding with a young and entirely local playing group.
Leeton-Whitton will be boosted by the guest appearance of former AFL star Grant Birchall this Saturday as he lines up for the Crows in their game against Griffith at Leeton Showground.
