DO YOU have an important story or vision of Leeton that should be projected for all to see?
As part of the development of Chelmsford Place, Leeton Shire Council, Western Riverina Arts and illuminart have joined forces to design and launch a permanent projection spectacular for the Chelmsford Place water tower.
As opposed to a fixed mural, this innovative system will be able to evolve and develop over time.
With the launch drawing closer, residents of all ages have been called on to contribute to generating the stories and artworks that will be told in lights.
The theme of this initial projection is "proud moments in the community". Those who are part of the Leeton shire community can share photos, artworks or words of what makes them a resident.
Western Riverina Arts executive director Aanya Whitehead is excited to see this projection brought to life.
"The medium of projection art is fluid, changeable, and interactive and curation can change over time," she said. "It is marvellous to see this major cultural project unfold and the water tower become a canvas for living history expressed through the magic and language of light."
Mayor Tony Reneker is also encouraging the community to contribute to the project.
"The Leeton water tower projection is a wonderful way to help celebrate and express the region's unique identity and connection and also shine a light on Leeton," he said.
Contributions close on May 7 and can be submitted at www.illuminart.com.au/leetonlaunch.
