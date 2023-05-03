FOLLOWING a crushing victory last weekend, Leeton United will be confident heading into their next challenge against Young on Sunday.
Leeton United are again at home this weekend, playing host to the Young Lions at Mia Club Oval.
After last weekend's 12-0 thrashing of Cootamundra, United will be seeking to keep that momentum going as they search for their second win of the 2023 Pascoe Cup season.
While last weekend's victory was exactly what was needed, the first grade side is still battling several injuries to key players as the team looks to settle into a regular squad for the season.
Speaking earlier in the week, coach Ethan Murphy was confident the side was heading in the right direction.
"As I've said, we're still trying to work out the best mix and fit for the team, but we are getting there," Murphy said.
Leeton United are currently sitting in sixth on the Pascoe Cup ladder, while Young are one spot beneath them in seventh.
A second consecutive win will see Leeton United start to make inroads on the ladder as they then prepare for their first away match of the season against Wagga United on May 14.
Kick off for first grade on Sunday at the Mia Club Oval will be at 3.20pm.
