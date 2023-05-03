IT WAS a disappointing Easter for Leeton's hot ait balloon fans, but never fear they will return again.
A typical Easter in Leeton usually involves these graceful balloons taking to the skies throughout the long weekend.
During a SunRice Festival year they play a huge role in the street parade and balloon glow.
However, in 2023 not all went to plan, according to Leeton Hot Air Balloon chairman Col Thompson, who reflected on the recent weekend.
"This year we broke a record for ballooning in Leeton, but in a bad way," he said.
"This was the first year any balloonist could remember that they have not flown at least once over the Easter weekend since they have been attending Leeton. It definitely was not the plan and not what anyone wanted.
"The weather was just too windy everyday.
"The local balloon committee and balloonists were very disappointed, as we all enjoy the balloons in our skies over the Easter weekend."
IN OTHER NEWS:
In 2023 more than 20 balloons registered to be in Leeton over Easter.
Ideally balloons need less than 10 knots of wind on the ground, as some would have seen on Easter Monday morning a balloon did inflate and had a lot of trouble keeping the balloon standing.
"This was the only morning of the weekend where it looked like a possibility they could launch," Mr Thompson said.
"The balloonists still enjoyed Leeton's hospitality with meals out, sightseeing and local tourist attractions still a drawcard.
"A barbecue is held as a way of thanking the balloonists who visit and entertain the little and not-so-little locals, a lot of conversations were about how there has never been a non-fly day.
"It was predicted that the weather was not going to be favourable for the balloonists, but they still made the decision to visit Leeton for the weekend, with the hope of still squeezing in a flight.
"As they say, you have to be here with the plan to fly, in case the conditions change, if you are not here there is no chance."
Commercial balloon company Picture This cancelled their booked flights and contacted all who had booked with the hopes of attending another time to honour these flights.
The committee thanked the Gralee School P&C who attended the take-off ground each morning before sunrise to feed the crowds hoping to see a balloon rise to the skies, as well as the Jilly Beans coffee van.
One sole balloon managed to take off on the morning of "Easter Tuesday".
The balloon committee is preparing for next years event, which forms part of the Leeton SunRice Festival, which the balloon glow is part of.
Anyone is interested in joining the planning committee can contact organisers through the Facebook page "Easter in Leeton Hot Air Ballooning".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.