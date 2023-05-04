THE team at My Plan Connect was recently invited to attend the launch of the website "Leeton Living".
Full credit to all the people behind the scenes and the funding bodies too.
I had the pleasure of sitting with Sarah-Jane, one of team leaders at My Plan Connect and she expressed how difficult it was to know who to turn to as a newcomer to Leeton.
Sarah-Jane arrived in Leeton with her family just over a decade ago.
Her husband works as a police officer and Sarah-Jane was at home with two kids.
At this point she couldn't imagine calling Leeton her forever home.
Fast forward 12 years and her and the Turek family love Leeton, but how much easier life would have been with access to a website like Leeton Living.
This website brings everything and everyone together.
From information on not-for-profits annual general meetings and monthly get togethers to other events held in Leeton.
Imagine not having to read on "I live in Leeton" on Facebook for who teaches dancing in Leeton?
Or does anyone have a contact for Yanco Lions or what weekend the farmers markets are on?
This is an awesome tool and it is so well done.
It covers everyone and everything.
For people thinking of a tree change, again it is a "go-to" website for those wondering what our little town can offer for them and their families.
There is so much information available all at the click of a button that benefits those already living here and those considering a move to the shire.
Thank you to the Leeton Business Chamber, Leeton Shire Council, Leeton Connect and FRRR for hosting the launch night of this website and allowing us to see what it is all about.
For more information visit Leetonliving.com.au.
