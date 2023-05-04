THE Group 20 first grade competition may be given an early indication of who this year's premiership contenders are when the Leeton Greens host Darlington Point-Coleambally on Sunday.
The two sides last met in March during the Group 20 knockout, with Leeton winning on forfeit when the Roosters could only field nine players, meaning Sunday's clash will be the first time the teams have met in an official capacity since last year's grand final.
It was the Greens who claimed the premiership win then and coach Hayden Philp is hoping they can do the same again in the round two match up.
However, he acknowledged approaching the game as a "grand final rematch" was not something Leeton was particularly focused on.
Several Leeton players remain out for the clash, including Rhys Wilesmith and Cam Breust who are still on the injured list and Josh Fisher who is unavailable this week.
In good news, Corey Graham will come back into the team for his first run of the new season.
"Noah Hey will also have his first game for us this year ... we're still missing five now, but it's not too bad," Philp said.
"Ressies are really strong so it gives us a bit of depth and gives me some interchange options if we need to bring some up.
"Billy Dickinson will push out to the centre this week, which will be good defensively. Corey will come into the halves and partner with Kirtis (Fisher)."
Both the Greens and the Roosters registered wins in the round one matches of the season last weekend, meaning only one can continue on unbeaten into round three.
Philp was hoping for better conditions on Sunday after last week's match was played in the rain. It will also be Leeton's first home game of the season, with the Greens hoping to make No. 1 Oval a fortress in 2023.
"That's definitely one of the goals we have, we don't want to drop any games at home," Philp said.
First grade will kick off at 2.35pm on Sunday.
