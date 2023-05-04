AS THE housing crisis continues to deepen across the MIA and wider NSW, a solution to help alleviate the situation in Leeton has been approved.
A new sub-division has been given approval, which will create 31 new lots for homes to be built on Cassia Road.
Leeton Shire Council last week approved a "clause 4.6 exception" to the development standards of the Leeton Local Environmental Plan 2014, which will pave the way for the new subdivision.
The approval allows 18 of the 31 lots to be below the minimum lot size of 1200m2.
The 31 lots vary between 1017m2 and 1481m2.
While new homes continue to be constructed in Leeton, the lack of available land to do so has been an issue for some time.
It is hoped the opening of this new subdivision will help ease pressure on housing, give options to residents wanting to build, as well as providing options for new residents looking to construct a home in town.
As well as having the capacity for new homes to be built, the area will also have some added extras and features.
Council's manager planning, building and health Francois Van Der Berg said strict compliance would have hindered the objectives of the proposed subdivision and development standard.
"The design of this new subdivision provides improved capability for park lands and social amenity, due to the size of the retention basin proposed to be built within the centre of this development," he said.
"The aesthetics of the subdivision will be enhanced by providing a parkland area with a playground and barbecue facilities."
Mayor Tony Reneker said the move was a positive one and was looking forward to seeing more housing development in Leeton.
"Leeton is in desperate need of new housing with demand outpacing supply," councillor Reneker said.
"This new subdivision was designed with families in mind and will provide quality new homes to help address this critical supply shortage."
Development consent, with conditions, has yet to be issued and will be done under delegation now council has agreed to vary the lot sizes on this occasion.
Council has developed its own housing strategy, which aims address several factors, including affordability and availability.
Leeton's population is expected to increase by 11.5 per cent or 1300 residents by 2041.
