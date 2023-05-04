The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon seeking second win on the road against West Wyalong in round two of Group 20, 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yanco-Wamoon's Billy Ingram makes a dash forward during last weekend's victory over Hay. The Hawks are on the road to West Wyalong on Sunday. Picture by Talia Pattison
Yanco-Wamoon's Billy Ingram makes a dash forward during last weekend's victory over Hay. The Hawks are on the road to West Wyalong on Sunday. Picture by Talia Pattison

A CONFIDENT Yanco-Wamoon side will hit the road hoping they can keep their early winning start to the Group 20 season in tact on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.