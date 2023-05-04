A CONFIDENT Yanco-Wamoon side will hit the road hoping they can keep their early winning start to the Group 20 season in tact on Sunday.
The Hawks are off to West Wyalong where they will face a team eager to get on the board after they went down to reigning premiers in the Leeton Greens last weekend during their round one match.
On the other hand, Yanco-Wamoon will take confidence from the fact they are already on the board following a grinding victory over Hay last Sunday.
West Wyalong at home is always a challenge for any side making the trek to Ron Crowe Oval, but Hawks coach Kane Hammond is hopeful of coming away with the points and a second consecutive win to start the season.
"It's always nice to get this road trip out of the way early on in the year," he said.
"By all reports, they played really well against Leeton.
"It's always hard to play the defending premiers in round one, so I think they will be a handy side looking to bounce back.
"We'll have a very similar side to last week. At this stage, I'd say one to 17 almost identical.
"It's a nice change for us."
Yanco-Wamoon have used this week to recover and focus on the next task ahead, particularly knowing how crucial early victories in a new season can be.
One particular goal for the Hawks in 2023 is to push hard for the first 60 minutes of each game to get themselves in a solid and winnable position to then see out the remainder of the game.
"The most important thing is if we can hold the ball and just really defend well," Hammond said.
"That will give us the best chance to be in the game.
"Our goal is to get to that 60-minute mark and be in the contest to then try and finish it off from there."
Having already been able to implement that goal first up in round one, Hammond said it not only showed his players what they are capable of, but how they can work as a team to get the final result.
Following this weekend's clash with West Wyalong, the Hawks will have several more tough opponents waiting in the wings.
They will return home on May 14 to host the Griffith Black and Whites before making the trip to Darlington Point Sportsground to face the Roosters.
In the meantime, Hammond said the goal was to continue working hard both during matches and at training each week.
"We're still working on our structures and our attacking ball play, we still have a lot of work to do," he said.
Sunday's game in West Wyalong will kick off at 2.35pm.
