The Irrigator

Joan Bourke made a return to the greens at the Leeton and District Bowling Club

By Lorraine Messner
May 5 2023 - 10:00am
Joan Bourke delivering her bowl. Picture supplied
THE Leeton and District Bowling Club welcomed back Joan Bourke who, after a long absence, showed she still has the skills by achieving a resting toucher.

