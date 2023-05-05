THE Leeton and District Bowling Club welcomed back Joan Bourke who, after a long absence, showed she still has the skills by achieving a resting toucher.
Playing a game of triples, Lorraine Messner, Mary Payten and Joan Bourke defeated Elaine Sullivan, Jean Leighton and Jan Fitzpatrick.
Messner's team took the lead early and managed to hold onto it throughout the match, winning the game by five.
The drawn winners, Janet Bell, Faye Harris and Denise Naylor (playing a double lead) defeated Judy Heness, Jo Rees and Denise Naylor.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The score was even early in the game, but Bell's team took control and only allowed Heness's team to win four of the next 12 ends.
Playing a game of pairs was Hilary Chambers and Patti Wakeman, who, after scoring four shots over three ends, defeated Dot Semmler and Jan Carroll.
This week Faye Harris, Elaine Sullivan and Cindy McDonald will represent the club when they travel to Wagga to compete in the Central Riverina District Singles Championships.
