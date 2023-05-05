COSY season is here, so what better way to celebrate then taking in a special exhibition which also raises money for the community?
The Leeton Pieces and Patches quilt exhibition will be held on May 20 and 21, raising funds for the Leeton JumpStart Fund.
To be held at the Leeton Uniting Church Hall, the event will feature displays of quilts, as well as a delicious morning or afternoon tea and lunch.
Co-ordinator Helen Macarthur said there would be plenty to see and do.
"It's quite a social event ... people have a chat, they meet up with their friends there and take it all in," she said.
"None of these quilts have been on display before. We hold this event every two years.
"We'll also be selling raffle tickets on the day, with the prize being a quilt that every member has contributed to.
"We've chosen this year to donate money raised throughout the two days to JumpStart.
"They do some fantastic work in the community, so hopefully everyone comes along and supports the event, which will then support JumpStart."
Quilting is a skill anyone can take up, with the group always happy to welcome new members. They meet each Monday from 10am at the former CWA rooms in Wade Avenue.
The exhibition will be held on May 20 and 21 from 10am to 4pm each day, with entry $5 per person.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.