Community engagement and participation is a theme that I regularly focus on.
These important components contribute to a thriving society and opportunities to connect are found in a diverse range of social groups within our area.
One such group is the Leeton University of the Third Age (U3A).
Members and guests enjoy wonderful social connections built on the love of sharing and learning.
This active group, recommended for the over 50, meets together each Tuesday morning at the Yanco Agricultural Institute during school terms.
The U3A have a vibrant zest for life and learning.
They actively collaborate with community members and invite them to share their knowledge, experience, and passions with the group.
The collective knowledge and experience of the members provides opportunity to learn, develop new skills and create meaningful friendships.
The University of the Third Age is a world-wide organisation originating in France in 1968 when their universities were legislated to provide more community education.
In 1973, Toulouse University provided a very successful course for retired people and consequently the U3A was born.
As the idea spread throughout the world adaptations were made and the new Cambridge community-based model emerged.
Recognition was given to the wealth of knowledge and experience within its members providing opportunity to be the teacher or to be the taught.
This new model introduced into Australia in 1984 has a national membership of around 100,000.
I have had the privilege to speak at their gatherings as well as to listen to their incredible insights.
I fully recommend that you join this fine group or reach out to them if you would like to register as a speaker at one of their meetings.
To find out more about this engaging and welcoming group, contact the president, Val Goudie at gavin_goudie@hotmail.com.
