A sushi eatery is set to open another chain in the MIA, with a new Sushi Luv store primed for the Leeton Plaza.
The outlet, which also specalises in other Asian cuisines, has been trading in the Griffin Plaza for around four years and management has always had its eyes on expanding to Leeton.
Co-founder, Jack Seo, will be taking the helm of manager at the Leeton store and says he is looking forward to the challenge.
"There's been aspirations to open a Leeton store for a while, but we had never found the time to actually look at doing it until now," Mr Seo said.
"The timing works well for me; I've wanted to take on a managerial role for a while. I feel it will be successful, offering something different to Leeton's food scene.
If the Leeton store does well enough, Mr Seo envisions other ventures on the cards.
"Depending on how things go, we may consider opening a sushi train in Griffith. It's something that's been on our minds for a while."
Four staff will get Leeton underway and, if successful, more could be hired in the future.
In the meantime, there is still much work to do before Leeton's Sushi Luv opens for business.
"We were meant to open last Monday but that was delayed owing to supply issues," he said.
"We've brought all our equipment from scratch and that's why it's taking us a while to open the shop. We also need to erect signage. There's been some hurdles but we're getting close now."
Leeton plaza owner, Petro Brisimis, said the new Sushi Luv will add vibrancy to the plaza.
"It's very good news for Leeton. I think there will be a sense of diversity and it will show we have a growing food selection," he said.
"We already have a café, an Indian restaurant, as well as Dominions, so this will give people another option."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
