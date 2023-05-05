THE Leeton library continues to smash the stereotypes of being just a place where books are found.
The library has recently branched out to hold different and unique events aimed at not only getting more young people through the door, but also engaging them with fun activities and options to stay entertained.
On April 22, close to 40 young people turned out for the launch of new gaming facilities at the library.
This included getting to try out the Nintendo Switch and Xbox S, as well as receiving a free Rubik's cube and grooving to the tunes of DJ Static who was set up within the library on the day.
"Many thanks goes to Leeton shire, the NSW Department of Communities and Justice and lastly, but not least the amazing well behaved youth of Leeton," Leeton library's Rach Cody said.
"With the great feedback hopefully we will be able to do it again."
These activities were followed by a final event held as part of Youth Week where young people were given the opportunity to experience an introduction to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with Jamie and Brooke from Riverina Martial Arts Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Leeton.
"We would like to thank them for their generous support and experience for our event," Mrs Cody said.
"Those that came all had a wonderful time and a couple stated they would love to attend classes."
