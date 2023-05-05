The Irrigator
Photos

Leeton library draws in a crowd for fun, varied events

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 5 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Leeton library has hosted jiu-jitsu workshops with trainers, discoes and unveiled a new gaming area in recent weeks. Pictures supplied
The Leeton library has hosted jiu-jitsu workshops with trainers, discoes and unveiled a new gaming area in recent weeks. Pictures supplied

THE Leeton library continues to smash the stereotypes of being just a place where books are found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.