A HOMECOMING months in the making for Leeton twins Jasper and Aiden has finally been realised.
The twins were born prematurely to doting parents Danni Makeham and Garry Walsh in November in a Melbourne hospital.
Danni had been required to be in hospital for weeks prior to their premature delivery, meaning it was tough times for their family.
They basically lived within the four walls of a hospital for months as Jasper and Aiden went through multiple surgeries, treatments and procedures.
The journey has been a long one for the family and the twins still require extra care and attention, but Danni was pleased they were now finally home.
"It has been a relief to come home, but it's been a pretty crazy time as well," she said.
"We are glad to be home with the boys. Thankfully now they are doing a lot better.
"There are still some things we need to go through with them, but it's good to be home and not at a hospital every day."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The little twins are growing every day, enjoying getting to know their other family members and adjusting to a new routine, which is totally different again to what they had become used to in hospital.
Danni said it had been a tough period for the family, not only being away from home and their support networks, but the financial burden also added an extra element of strain.
The family is now working hard to get back on their feet, saying they are thankful for the support they have received from close family members, friends and community members who donated through the Gofundme page that was set up to assist.
As a busy mum already, Danni said it was a different challenge altogether with twins, but she was just grateful to see them growing and developing every day.
"We're definitely starting to see their little personalities come out," she said.
"We're loving watching them grow now and adjust to life here. There's still a bit of a road ahead, but they are going well which is the main thing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.