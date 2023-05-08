LOOKING and feeling good might sound like a gimmick, but it is something that can be achieved with the help of a new Leeton business.
Riverina Aesthetics has opened its doors within the Leeton Medical Practice complex in Kurrajong Avenue.
The business, which is owned and operated by registered nurse Carolyn Kite and Doctor Dan Pettersson, offers treatments and products that are safe and medically approved.
Some of the services offered include anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers and hydrating skin boosters.
The business is also a stockist of SkinCeuticals, which is available for purchase both at the Riverina Aesthetics clinic and online at its website.
"When Leeton Skin left town we noticed a big gap left in the market," Mrs Kite said.
"Many people, including myself, were travelling out-of-town for the services we now provide here, so we thought 'why not try opening something'.
"I was already working here as a registered nurse here at the Leeton Medical Practice, so now I've moved into this as well.
"We gave the room a makeover to be an inviting space for our clients.
"Predominately we offer anti-wrinkle injections and dermal fillers, soon we will be offering skin boosters, which is a three-step process that is ideal before a big occasion or event. It gives your skin a nice healthy glow."
The anti-wrinkle injections can treat areas on the face, as well as treatment for grinding teeth and sweaty underarms. It generally lasts three months for the face and up to six months for the two other areas.
The dermal fillers are for cheeks, lips and facial lines.
Mrs Kite had completed plenty of training and courses prior to Riverina Aesthetics opening its doors and she has also been a nurse for 20 years. Another registered nurse living in Leeton, Jenny Stevens, will soon also be working with Riverina Aesthetics.
"These sorts of treatment are much more common nowadays," Mrs Kite said.
"People aren't hiding it like they used to or feel like they have to.
"There's definitely not that stigma there where it once was.
"So many people say they wished they had tried it sooner, especially the anti-wrinkle treatments.
"It doesn't change your face, it makes you feel good and even has your makeup sitting nicer. There are many benefits."
The business will also soon be offering chemical peels.
The treatments are available to all genders.
For more information about Riverina Aesthetics visit the website www.riverinaaesthetics.com where bookings can also be made or find them on social media.
