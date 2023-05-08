A FOCUS on finishing what has already been started without spending money in other areas will be the focus for Leeton Shire Council in its budget for the year ahead.
Council's draft operational plan for the 2023-24 financial year, budget, long-term financial plan and revenue plan are now all on public exhibition for the community to give feedback on.
Council general manager Jackie Kruger said the focus in 2023-24 was on completing projects from previous years.
"With an eye on keeping expenditure in check, it remains council's position not to embark on any new 'non-essential major capital works' in its general services," she said.
Projects to complete from previous years include the Roxy Theatre redevelopment, Leeton Pool water slide, Chelmsford Place (including the water tower projection art) and Vance Estate stage three.
"Together, these projects are supported by around $10 million in government grant funding, which, in turn, contributes to local economic activity," Mrs Kruger said.
Other carry-forward projects include public toilets in Gossamer Park and Wamoon, the walkway in Maiden Ave and final commissioning of the Wamoon sewerage system.
The sealed and unsealed roads program is being supported by an "unexpected grant" of $800,000 which council said would assist with its renewal backlog and marginally help the general fund's bottom line for 2023-24 only.
Waste management services will see a new landfill cell developed and, in anticipation of a new FOGO (organics) collection scheme starting in July 2024, detailed planning and education preparation is being scheduled to occur during the next financial year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
As the local water utility, council also plans to refurbish the sediment tank and launders in Leeton and upgrade/automate plant in Whitton and Murrami.
For sewer services, the tertiary ponds at the Leeton Treatment Plant will be cleaned and banks repaired, the electrical system overhauled and the pump station near the Leeton Masonic Lodge upgraded.
"While council is forecast to have consolidated cash reserves of $43 million by the end of 2023-24, achieving financial sustainability of council's general fund remains a significant challenge and must be addressed as part of responsible governance," mayor Tony Reneker said.
"IPART has issued a rate peg of 3.7 per cent, which, once again, doesn't nearly match inflation.
"Council plans to have further conversations with the community in the latter half of 2023 about achieving financial sustainability exploring all options.
"Of course, management will continue to seek efficiencies through service reviews, where possible, being mindful that the organisation must be sufficiently resourced to deliver council's adopted plans and statutory responsibilities."
The biggest changes to fees and charges in 2023-24 has been the rationalisation of services provided either due to legislative requirements, limited use or no longer being provided.
Also on the cards for early 2023-24 is a rates review to check relative fairness across the three rating categories of farmland, residential and business.
Community members are invited to provide feedback on the draft documents during the exhibition period.
IPART has issued a rate peg of 3.7 per cent, which, once again, doesn't nearly match inflation.- Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker
"As individuals and as organisations we all have a part to play in making Leeton shire 'liveable' and financially sustainable in the long-term," a statement from council said.
The draft plans can be viewed online at council's website and at its "have your say" portal at haveyoursay.leeton.nsw.gov.au.
Hard copies are available for viewing by the public at the council's administration office, Leeton Library, Yanco shop and the Murrami and Whitton post offices.
In person consultation sessions have also started and will continue on May 17 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm at the Whitton hall, on May 19 from noon to 1pm at the CBD street stall in Pine Avenue.
Feedback will then be considered at a public forum and workshop scheduled for June 7 ahead of that month's ordinary meeting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.