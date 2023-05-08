The Irrigator

Leeton Shire Council outlines its plans for the 2023-24 financial year

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Shire Council mayor Tony Reneker. Picture by Talia Pattison
Leeton Shire Council mayor Tony Reneker. Picture by Talia Pattison

A FOCUS on finishing what has already been started without spending money in other areas will be the focus for Leeton Shire Council in its budget for the year ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.