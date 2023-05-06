It was a derby day to forget for Leeton-Whitton as not even a camoe apperance from four-time premiership winner Grant Birchall could stop a rampant Griffith outfit.
The visiting side was quick out of the gates with a four-goals-to-none opening term.
As the rain swept across the showgrounds, Leeton was able to force a couple of sloppy turnovers and pulled a goal back through Darcey Cullen early in the second term, but it was one-way traffic from there.
The Swans were able to wrestle back control to head into the main break with a 47-point.
Griffith was able to run away with the game from that point, and any time the Crows tried to get moving forward, the Swans would be able to hit them quickly on the counter.
The Crows would be kept to just two points in the final term, with the Swans kicking 15 straight goals to come away with a 19.10 (124) to 1.3 (9) victory.
It was a tough way to come off a drought breaking victory against Narrandera last week and coach Tom Groves feels that is the ups and downs of playing footy.
"One week you can be right up there and winning games and the next you can be really on the end of it like we were today."
For Groves he felt the fact the Swans were able to make a break in that first term was probably what decided the game in the end.
"We let them in the first quarter and let them get their footy going and we weren't able to respond the way the boys usually do.
"We had patches where we were happy but there is plenty to work on moving forward with a couple of tough weeks but we are at home and we will get to work over the week and go from there."
It was a tough game for the Crows on the injury front with Taj Doyle (shoulder), Blake Ryan (heavy knock) and Darcey Cullen (groin) picking up niggles while Josh Stevens went into the game with a tight hamstring but the Crows coach didn't want to use that as an excuse.
The appearance of Hawthorn premiership player Birchall was something Groves hopes his troops are able to take something from.
"We just have to get the little positives out of it. We will enjoy tonight (Sportsman's dinner) with Grant and really embrace that," he said.
"He was really good today just with the knowledge and talking to the boys after the game. To get those little inputs from a player of his experience the boys can take a lot out of it."
