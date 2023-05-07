The Leeton Greens have ticked a box on something they couldn't do last season in defeating DPC Roosters in the grand final rematch at Leeton No 1 Oval.
The Roosters were the one side that took points off the Greens at home last season, and they made a strong start with Jonathon Sila getting over in the seventh minute.
The lead was short-lived as the Greens were able to get back on level terms as Will Barnes was able to get over the line but with 25 minutes to go in the first half Jonathan Huggett found his way over.
The home side struck back once more when Tyler O'Connell found his way over while Barnes completed a first-half double to see the Greens head into the halftime break with a 14-10 lead.
Roosters' Adam McCann scored two tries in-between Barnes' third of the afternoon to see the sides locked at 20-all.
Sebastian Blackett found his way over for the Greens, and when Billy Dickinson knocked over a penalty goal, the Leeton side was out to an eight-point lead.
RELATED
Dickinson put the icing on the cake with a try of his own in the final minute to see Leeton maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 32-20 victory.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp praised the work of his forward pack as well as Barnes after his three-try performance.
"He (Barnes) is always up there with one of our best players each game," he said.
"It comes off the back of blokes like Brandon Catlin and Todd Prest, who both pretty big games, and he (Barnes) can only get those opportunities when they are making good carries for him."+
Philp was full of praise for his side's ability to stay positive even when the Roosters had taken the lead.
"I think it was the fact that even when they were ahead we were still happy behind the line and we knew we could do it," he said.
"We didn't put pressure on ourselves and we knew that if we were able to stick to it for 80 minutes, we'd most likely come away with it.
"We made a lot of errors which gave them opportunities, whether that be piggyback penalties out of their end or a drop ball when we were coming out of trouble.
"We gave them a lot of chances which made it hard on ourselves, but once we stuck to our structure and played some simple footy, I think the fitness definitely overpowered at the end."
The Greens will hit the road again this weekend when they make the trip to Wade Park to take on a winless Yenda side.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.