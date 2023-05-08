The Leeton Soldiers Club autumn squash competition has reached the half-way mark.
Giants are the top team in Monday's competition and they crushed the Magpies 3-0. Adrian Sheldrick just outlasted Zac Fairweather to win 3-2 and Miranda Tait lost the first two games to Ruby Miller, but recovered to win 3-2.
Ondria Miller defeated Jacob Mills to complete the clean sweep.
Convincing wins to Gary Thompson and Charmaine Lee over Brodie Lashbrook and Antoinette Taylor respectively sealed a 2-1 win for second placed Firebirds against Swifts. Brendon Looby beat Naomi Rawle for Swifts victory.
Fever had a close 2-1 win against Vixens. Nicole Onwuekwe downed Trinity Taylor and Jackson Bullivant triumphed 3-2 against Katie McAliece. Vixens winner was Kathryn Bechaz who defeated Alayna Croucamp.
Sharks remain undefeated in Wednesday's competition following a 2-1 win over bottom placed Panthers. Jacob Harrison secured a 3-1 win over Cooper Boardman and Cadell Thompson beat Samuel Mills 3-1.
Panthers victor was Will Gray-Mills who fought out a great match with Jack Miller. Will saved four match points in the third game and two match points in the fifth game before claiming victory.
Second-placed Cowboys downed Eels 3-0. Paul Payne fought back to overcome Chris Newman in the match-of-the-week winning 11-8, 6-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Brad Woolner beat Trev Whitby 3-1 and Simone Bruno defeated Bear Wynn.
Tony Naimo had a 3-1 win over Nick Croucamp to clinch a 2-1 victory for Storm against Roosters. Callum Sheldrick beat Eden Reilly but Lizette Taylor-Gown lost 3-2 to Maanu Alexander.
Thursday's competition is very close with only five points separating the top four teams.
Demons are the front runners and they downed third placed Cats 2-1. Jason Curry finished strongly to overcome Will Nardi 3-2 and Naomi Rawle edged out Isabel Thompson 3-2. Cats victor was Maanu Alexander who won a close contest against Jackson Goman 11-3, 12-10, 12-14, 13-11.
Second-placed Lions had a 2-1 win over Tigers. Brent Lister won the fourth game 12-10 to overcome Andre Holtzhausen and Col Thompson saved two match points in the fourth game before winning 3-2 against Sean Ryan. Tigers victory went to Narelle Ryan who beat Marnie Cunningham 3-1.
Convincing wins to Declan Ryan and Hayden Farrugia over Anthony Iannelli and Alec Tait respectively sealed a 2-1 victory for Swans against Dockers. Garry Walker downed Finley Sales for Dockers only win.
