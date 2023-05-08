YANCO-WAMOON have returned from West Wyalong with their first loss of the season, but will take plenty away from the experience, according to coach Kane Hammond.
The Hawks went down 34-24 on Sunday afternoon at Ron Crowe Oval in what was a tough battle throughout the game.
"At the 60-minute mark it was 24-16 and then they scored two quick tries back-to-back," Hammond said.
"We came back to score two quick tries at the end, but it was a little fade around the 65-minute mark that let the game slip for us in the end.
"We do take a lot of positives out of the game. We wanted to go over there and compete for the 80 minutes.
"Again, we sort of only competed for 70 minutes, so we just need to stay switched on for that full 80 minutes and know that we can compete."
The win was the first for the Mallee Men this season, with Hammond of the belief they will be strong competitors in the 2023 Group 20 competition, so he was relatively pleased with the effort put in by his side on Sunday.
"West Wyalong will definitely play finals football, they've got a quality side," the coach said.
"We take a lot of confidence from our match against them.
"If we can keep building over the next five or six weeks, we will be playing some good footy."
Hammond said fullback Rowan Matthews was his pick for Yanco-Wamoon's best player of the match after he scored two solid tries for his team on the day.
The Hawks return home this weekend where they will face the Griffith Black and Whites.
