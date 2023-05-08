The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon go down 34-24 to West Wyalong in round two of Group 20 competition

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 8 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Daudravuni makes a run forward for Yanco-Wamoon in their recent round one encounter. Picture by Talia Pattison
Harry Daudravuni makes a run forward for Yanco-Wamoon in their recent round one encounter. Picture by Talia Pattison

YANCO-WAMOON have returned from West Wyalong with their first loss of the season, but will take plenty away from the experience, according to coach Kane Hammond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.