FOOTBALL can be a fickle game as Leeton United discovered on Sunday afternoon when they were defeated 1-0 by Young.
Coach Ethan Murphy said it just wasn't his side's day, with the team missing two penalty shots and were unable to get on the board.
However, he took nothing away from Young, saying they were a side which would likely surprise many in the Pascoe Cup competition this year.
"It just wasn't our day and that's just what can happen sometimes," Murphy said.
"Any game of football where you miss two penalties, you're going to struggle to win.
"I think that kind of says how the day went for us really. Just some small things didn't come off for us.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The wind played havoc for both teams. I think we both struggled to play decent football in the conditions.
"As I said last week, Young are always good with their set up."
While the loss is Leeton United's second for the season, the competition remains an interesting one after the first three rounds.
Winning points are being shared around, making it a competitive fixture no matter who a club is facing.
There has been some good news for Leeton United, with the team to welcome back star player Adam Raso this weekend.
Raso had been away travelling during the early rounds of the new season, but his return will certainly boost the side when they face Wagga United on Sunday in their first away game of the year.
Murphy said Luke Mandaglio was one of the better players for Leeton on Sunday.
"He played quite well," he said.
"He had a solid game in the back and did his job perfectly. It was his first game in centre back this year, so he did well.
"Obviously the boys are disappointed with the loss.
"We did seem to have the run of the play in the second-half and to get those two penalties shows we were on top a little bit, but we just missed our chances.
"It was just one of those days at the office really. There's not much we could really dissect at the end of the game, we can play better football.
"We know we can play better, so that's what we need to do."
As well as Raso, the team may also welcome back several other key players to the team on Sunday, with Murphy hopeful Sam Pirrottina will be right to take to the field after he was injured in round one.
The goal this week will be to re-group and focus on the Wagga United match to secure the three points on offer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.