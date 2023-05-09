LEETON-WHITTON A grade side's hopes of adding a second consecutive victory to their name were dashed by the Griffith Swans on the weekend.
After successfully defeating Narrandera in round three, the Crows were looking forward to the challenge of taking on the Swans in round four at Leeton Showground.
Griffith are expected to be one of the top teams in season 2023 and are currently sitting in second on the A grade ladder.
While Leeton-Whitton were defeated 68-38, they were able to push the Swans in some areas of the game.
Lauren Hodge was Leeton-Whitton's best on the day, with Brooke Buckley also working hard throughout.
It was a tough day on court for the Crows netballers, with the under 17s the only team to pick up a win against Griffith.
This weekend the Crows will face Turvey Park at Leeton Showground.
This match will provide another very real opportunity for the Crows to grab a win and put more points on the board, with the Bulldogs yet to register a victory this season.
A reserve: Griffith 54 d Leeton-Whitton 44
B grade: Griffith 56 d Leeton-Whitton 46
C grade: Griffith 47 d Leeton-Whitton 28
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 41 d Griffith 40
