Leeton Soldiers Club is home to a new zone champion team

Updated May 9 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Mick OConnell and Gary Piltz put their feet up between ends. Picture supplied
Mick OConnell and Gary Piltz put their feet up between ends. Picture supplied

After a cold, wet weekend in Albury, the Leeton Soldiers Club's bowls fives have returned home the 2023 zone eight champions.

