After a cold, wet weekend in Albury, the Leeton Soldiers Club's bowls fives have returned home the 2023 zone eight champions.
The club's first game, played on Saturday afternoon against North Albury, was somewhat of an arm wrestle until the club's three sides scored a combined 25 shots in the final five ends to ultimately steamroll their opponents and record an impressive 61-55 aggregate victory.
Sunday morning had the team pitted against the very formidable Ganmain outfit.
After a 30-minute rain delay, Mark Lemon's dream team found the conditions not to their liking and it was left to both Adam McIntyre's and Mark Vogel's sides to do the heavy lifting and scramble a 53-50, hard-fought aggregate win.
The final game of the weekend had the Soldiers challenged by West Wyalong for zone eight glory.
The teams three leads, Terry Dale, Len Clare and Greg Caffery thrived in the unsympathetic conditions and guided the team to a commanding 58-48 aggregate win.
A special mention should go to the team's experienced players, especially Dennis Dean whose handling of the heavy conditions was reminiscent of the great Van der Hum ploughing through the Flemington mud on his way to glory in the 1976 Melbourne Cup.
Congratulations to all players and especially skippers McIntyre, Lemon and Vogel for guiding the team to this unexpected triumph.
The team now heads to the NSW State Pennant finals in Dubbo later in the year.
Last week's social bowls winners were Neil Condron, Len Eason, Phil Morris and Mick McAliece. Wrong biases belonged to Mick O'Connell and Pat Hart, while the only resting toucher was recorded Greg Caffery.
