After a tough defeat in the first round of the season to West Wyalong, Leeton was able to make the most of their return home when they took on the DPC Roosters.
It was a fast start for the Leeton side as Jamie Taylor found her way over in the fifth minute while Elli Gill extended the Greens' lead right on the halftime hooter to see the Greens leading 12-0 at the break.
RELATED
Anna McClure crossed five minutes into the second half to see the Greens able to wrap up a 20-0 victory.
The Mallee Chicks were able to continue their strong start to the season when they welcomed Yanco-Wamoon to Ron Crowe Oval.
Two tries to Kady Amarant, and Bree Franklin helped West Wyalong take a 42-0 win over the Hawks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.