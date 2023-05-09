The Irrigator

Leeton takes win against DPC while Yanco-Wamoon fell to West Wyalong in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 9 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Taylor ensured that the Greens were able to make a fast start agaisnt the Roosters. Picture by Liam Warren
Jamie Taylor ensured that the Greens were able to make a fast start agaisnt the Roosters. Picture by Liam Warren

After a tough defeat in the first round of the season to West Wyalong, Leeton was able to make the most of their return home when they took on the DPC Roosters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.